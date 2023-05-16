Esha Gupta all set to debut at the Festival De Cannes this year

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Esha Gupta continues to shine globally with her glamour and makes style statements with her fashion choices across the world representing India!

Adding another feather in her cap, Esha shall now make her debut at the Festival De Cannes this year! The 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and end on May 27. Every year, various Indian celebrities attend the prestigious film festival on the French Riviera and walk the red carpet in enchanting ensembles.

This year, Esha Gupta shall walk the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of state Dr. L Murugan. Esha, Miss India International 2007, who has also represented India at Miss International pageant has been selected to represent India and its culture at the Indian pavilion along with the Oscar-fame Guneet Monga, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.

Esha Gupta made her debut in 2012 alongside Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2. The actress is known for films like Raaz 3, Rustom, Baadshaho, Commando 2, among others. She was last seen in the web-series Aashram alongside Bobby Deol.