Disney, ABC sue FCC over threats to broadcast licenses

[Source: Reuters]

Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab and its ABC unit sued the Federal Communications Commission to block an early ​review of licenses for eight ABC stations, arguing that the Trump administration is trying to punish the network over its broadcast content.

President Donald Trump ‌has repeatedly urged broadcasters to drop comedy or news programs he dislikes or which have been critical of him or his administration, and has pressed the FCC on numerous occasions to revoke ABC’s licenses.

Disney said in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington that the FCC was seeking to coerce and retaliate against “a network that refuses to bow to the administration’s demands,” calling the agency’s actions ​an “extraordinary assault on free speech.”

Trump has waged an aggressive series of attacks on the news media and the latest move follows a two-year-long battle between Trump ​and Disney.

Article continues after advertisement

Last month, Trump again called for ABC stations to lose their licenses because the network refused to air a ⁠prime-time speech on elections.

The court case will pose a key test of the free speech rights of media outlets.

Disney and ABC asked the court to quickly issue a temporary ​restraining order halting the license renewal proceedings and preventing the FCC from scheduling a hearing.

The company said the public comment period ended earlier this month and the FCC ​could act at any time.

The lawsuit alleges that the administration is violating the company’s First Amendment free speech rights, saying that the FCC “is using its regulatory power to retaliate against (Disney and ABC) for programming and editorial decisions the administration dislikes.”

The FCC said the move stemmed from a year-long investigation into whether Disney’s diversity policies amounted to unlawful discrimination, an allegation the company denies.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan ​issued an order on Tuesday directing the company and the FCC to propose a schedule for considering the request for a temporary restraining order and told the agency ​to notify her if it moves to start the process of revoking the ABC licenses.