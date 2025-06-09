Brad Pitt Reveals Why He and Tom Cruise Backed Out of Ford v Ferrari Roles

[Source: ENews]

Brad Pitt revealed he was set to costar opposite Tom Cruise in an early version of Ford v Ferrari, explaining that they walked away from the project over one major detail.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise’s recent reunion nearly happened more than a decade earlier.

While the two actors shared a warm embrace at the London premiere of Brad’s latest movie F1 in June—marking their first public appearance together in 24 years—the pair were due to come together professionally in an early version of another racing-themed drama.

Article continues after advertisement

“Tom and I, for a while there, were on Ford v Ferrari,” Brad revealed in an interview with The National published July 2. “This was about 10 years before the guys who actually made it—and made it a great movie.”

Yes, before Matt Damon and Christian Bale were cast in the 2019 film—which went on to pick up two Oscars along with a Best Picture nod—Tom, 63, and Brad, 61, were in talks to fill the lead roles before negotiations hit a snag.

“What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive,” Brad explained.

“He wanted to play [Carroll] Shelby and I wanted to play Ken Miles. And when Tom realized that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn’t come through.”

Nonetheless, the Oscar winner—who previously costarred with Tom in 1994’s Interview With the Vampire—said he’d be open to sharing the screen with his old pal once more, perhaps even in a F1 sequel.

“I’m not sure how that’s going to work,” he noted, “but we’ll give it a go. I’d love to.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.