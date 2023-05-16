Amitabh Bachchan takes a lift from a stranger to reach work location

Amitabh Bachchan took a motorbike lift from a fan to reach his shoot location [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is busy with his work schedule.

Recently, amid the traffic issues, the actor took a motorbike lift from a fan to reach his shoot location and even shared pictures on his Instagram account to thank him.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amitabh posted photos in which he was sitting on the bike. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue trousers and brown blazer with white sneakers. Sharing the photo, Amitabh captioned the post, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

Article continues after advertisement

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a series of pictures and wrote, “Sunday permissions are given to specific regions which can be blocked off for the work we do .. and this is work and the well-wishers after work ..ride on the bike and the driving enthusiasm never does run away.”

He also added, “But now .. caution and care and above all regulatory lives .. Part of living .. many a time there is desire to take over the vehicle and drive it to work .. for the way and the method the carrier drives is of concern .. is of the breaking of regulations .. is the unknown factor of how did they get these driving licenses, when their basic skills are challenged .. no helmet, no regulation or discipline to adhere and respect traffic signals .. blatantly disregarding them and giving a damn to the law or the rules. The frustrating turns to anger and often is the urge to get out of the car and give them a telling .. but the obvious restraints prevent it.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next star in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. It is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The actor also has Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama film Section 84.