15 Jurassic World Rebirth callbacks to Jurassic Park

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Director Gareth Edwards helps break down some of the big references to past franchise entries.

Jurassic World Rebirth screenwriter David Koepp may have actively worked to not feature so many callouts in the film to previous installments of the franchise, but director Gareth Edwards? Not so much.

“It’s funny, you spend your life as a filmmaker trying not to copy your heroes, and it just keeps happening,” Edwards tells Entertainment Weekly.

Rebirth, the seventh Jurassic movie (in theaters now), is littered with Easter eggs and visual callbacks to past entries — some more overt than others.

There are also references to past works of Steven Spielberg; Edwards points out a Back to the Future magazine is sitting in the gas station where the Delgados are hunted by Mutadons.

“At one point we got told to dial them down, to be honest,” he recalls.

“Frank Marshall [producer], David Koepp, Steven Spielberg, they’ve all been involved in a lot of those films that we’re referencing. They would be the three that would be like, ‘Stop being so referential. This is your movie, go do your own thing.’ But you’re probably the three people in the world that can’t fully appreciate how amazing all these other films are because you made them. As someone who’s a fan of those films, I get a kick out of this.”

