Tourism normalcy post TC Mal

The business in the hotel and tourism industries has returned to a state of normalcy following the TC Mal.

According to FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington, numerous island resorts are currently operating at occupancy rates ranging from 60 to 80 percent, with some smaller islands achieving full occupancy at 100 percent.

Lockington says accommodations on the Nadi mainland are maintaining robust occupancy, with rates ranging from 60 to 80 percent, reflecting a consistently high level of demand.

“It’s still fairly full in many of the tourism hotspots. They had prepared really well, so there has been no damage. Apart from the need to clean up the fallen tree branches, it will be back to business.”



FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington

Lockington says she has received feedback from different tourism areas around Fiji, including the tourism hubs of Nadi, Mamanuca, and Yasawas.

She adds that there’s been no damage to hotel infrastructure.