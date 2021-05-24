TCTS increases by seven percent

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the 2021 sugar recovery is up by seven percent despite a historically challenging season which includes two tropical cyclones and a pandemic.

FSC also noticed an improvement in tonnes of cane to tonnes of sugar at the end of this crushing season.

Chief Executive, Bhan Pratap says that despite the challenging conditions, the total cane crop for 2021 was 1.41 million tonnes.

He adds that 79,996 tonnes of sugar and 38,000 tonnes of molasses have been exported with total revenue of $66,584,104.

The total gross payments to the growers in the year 2021 for Lautoka was $42,173,428, Rarawai growers were paid a total gross of $61,176,689, and Labasa $49,810,386.

Pratap says targeted investments have been planned for the three sugar mills with the goal of increasing reliability and improving output.

He adds their teams are working hard to maintain the mills to ensure continuity of operations.