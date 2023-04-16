Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport

[Source: Reuters]

A Saudi Arabian Airlines plane at Sudan’s Khartoum airport came under fire during clashes this morning, the state-owned carrier said.

It said it had moved its passengers, crew and staff from the airport to the Saudi embassy in the capital Khartoum, and had suspended flights to and from Sudan until further notice.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.