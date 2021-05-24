Motorex Fiji invests in new branch

Motorex Fiji Limited has opened its second Vehicle Inspection Agency in Tavua.

While opening the new branch, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the Motorex Facility in Nadi has been the hallmark of services provided by them.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the public have also commented that the facility has given much better services.

He says this new branch signifies the important role the private sector plays in providing various services that were previously provided by the governmental agencies and statutory bodies.

“In this way, we not only create more jobs, but we also get to ensure that we get efficiency in services, we get better services and the quality of services does actually improve significantly.”

Sayed-Khaiyum stated that this not only creates more jobs but will result in more efficient public service.

He acknowledged Motorex Limited for showing confidence in the economy while expanding its business around the country.