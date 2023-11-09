Master planning project nears completion

Lautoka City

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa reveals that the master planning project is nearing completion.

Speaking during World Town Planning Day in Suva yesterday, Nalumisa highlighted that the finalization of the project is expected by the end of the year.

Nalumisa says they are prepared to move on to the next phase, which involves detailed planning and the application of fundamental principles to towns and cities.

The master plan, initiated in 2018, is intended to serve as a tool for enhancing the resilience, sustainability, and prosperity of Fiji in the years to come.

Nalumisa says the plan aims to provide development assistance for towns and cities in the greater Suva, Nadi, and Lautoka areas.

“Our comprehensive home master plan is on the cusp of revolutionizing the way we plan and develop our towns and cities, offering residents a transparent roadmap for the future while enhancing transparency.”

Nalumisa says the master planning project will be carried out in collaboration with the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, with a focus on urban planning for the next 50 years.