Marriott expands Fiji portfolio with Ritz-Carlton Resort

Marriott International will bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to Fiji for the first time.

The team signed an agreement with Luxurious Resort Fiji Pte Limited to open the Ritz-Carlton Fiji, Namuka Bay.

The 249-key luxury resort is expected to open in 2030 on a 28-hectare beachfront site along the Coral Coast, just over an hour from Nadi International Airport.

Vice President of Hotel Development for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific at Marriott International Richard Crawford said it was exciting to debut the Ritz-Carlton in one of the world’s most desirable destinations.

He added that Fiji’s growing visitor numbers, improved infrastructure, and government commitment to sustainable tourism make it the ideal time to expand Marriott’s luxury portfolio.

Crawford also noted that the investment is expected to bring far-reaching local benefits and attract affluent travel markets to Fiji.

The resort will feature 166 guest rooms and suites with ocean views, 83 villas with private plunge pools, and a 480-square-metre Presidential Villa including a private pool, balcony, and yoga lounge.

Seven dining venues will offer a range of culinary experiences, while recreational facilities will include two pools, a yoga studio, tennis courts, a children’s recreation centre, and a spa with eight treatment rooms, sauna, dip pools, and salon.

Tristan Cooper, Director of Development for Marriott International in Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific, said the resort would meet demand from discerning travelers and deliver world-class service and facilities.

He added that Marriott’s existing Fiji resorts are seeing record occupancy and nearly 245 million Marriott Bonvoy members are seeking more luxury options.

The Ritz-Carlton Fiji, Namuka Bay will also include 1,320 square metres of meeting and event space, featuring a 590-square-metre ballroom, smaller meeting rooms, and a 40-seat chapel, catering to weddings, conferences, and incentive events.

The resort will join Marriott’s five existing properties in Fiji, including Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Sheraton Denarau Villas, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, Sheraton Resort & Spa Tokoriki Island, and The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa, scheduled to reopen in 2025.

Beach holidays remain the most popular choice for high-net-worth travelers, while wellness and nature-focused trips continue to grow, according to Marriott International’s Luxury Group report, outlining strong demand for luxury resort experiences in Fiji.

