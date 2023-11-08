Market study on construction and building sector

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has embarked on a comprehensive market study on the construction and building sector.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says this ambitious initiative is a crucial step toward protecting consumer interests, promoting equitable competition and driving sustainable economic growth within the construction industry.

He says for the past five years FCCC, along with the Consumer Council has received a combined 616 complaints with a monetary value of over eight million dollars.

Common complaints included poor workmanship, failure to deliver after receiving payment, delays in completion, failure to provide receipt or scope of work, and use of shoddy materials.

The CEO says the construction and building sector plays a pivotal role in Fiji’s economic landscape, contributing significantly to infrastructure development, job creation, and overall economic progress.

Abraham says their study will assess competition, anti-competitive practices and consumer concerns in the construction sector to promote consumer-friendly practices.