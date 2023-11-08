Local exporters participate at China Expo

[Source: Supplied]

Three Fiji-based exporters are participating in the sixth China International Import Expo underway in Shanghai, China.

These exporters include Pleass Global Limited, Frezco Beverages, and Zonah United.

The Expo, held annually, represents a significant opportunity for these companies to explore new business prospects and create enduring partnerships with Chinese customers.

Their participation in this event will mark a pivotal moment in their pursuit of expansion into the Chinese market, aiming to deliver their exceptional products to a wider global audience.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty has emphasized on the global significance of the event and Fiji’s enthusiasm for participating in an expo that brings together exhibitors from around the world.



With the support of Investment Fiji and their commitment to delivering exceptional products, the exporters are confident to make a lasting impact at the event.



Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica who is also in China visited the Fiji booth yesterday, signifying Government’s support for promoting local products and expanding trade relations with China.