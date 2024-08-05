Kava industry eyes market expansion

Fiji’s Kava industry is poised to become a billion-dollar sector, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

Speaking in Parliament today, Kamikamica highlighted the notable advancements made during a recent business mission to North America in May.

During the mission, he says Fiji’s Kava exporters engaged with key stakeholders in the US market, including Kava associations and various industry players.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica states these interactions revealed a rising demand for Kava, particularly among the Pacific Island diaspora and major Western market buyers supplying Kava to bars, retail outlets, and online platforms.

The mission also stressed the need for the Kava Bill, which aims to establish quality and food safety standards for Fiji’s kava exports.

Kamikamica emphasizes the importance of meeting the US FDA and other import requirements to fully exploit this expanding market.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

The minister says that the North American region offers substantial opportunities for trade and investment, including contributions from the Fijian diaspora.

The business mission, Kamikamica adds, serves as a platform to reconnect with the diaspora, attract investors, develop networks, and strengthen relationships with government agencies and partners in Fiji.

Efforts to enhance networks in North America will continue as Fiji aims to support investors and provide essential services and resources to the Fijian diaspora.

Kamikamica stresses the critical role of the diaspora in contributing to Fiji’s socio-economic development, noting that Fiji remains their home.

Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto suggests converting the brain drain into brain gain by leveraging the skills of Fijians abroad.

Kamikamica reiterates that Fiji is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for Kava in the US.