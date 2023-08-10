Government persistence in reviving the sugar industry

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The coalition government is persistent in its effort to revive the sugar industry.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna recently completed a visit to sugarcane areas and has highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to address the sugar sub-sectors challenges.

Tubuna stresses tackling root causes, including changing practices and climate impacts.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He calls for a multi-dimensional strategy focusing on productivity, mechanization, quality, and trade.

The Assistant Minister says comprehensive analysis spanning all sub-sector aspects is vital for informed solutions.

He says that with declining production, shrinking profits, and rising costs, industry sustainability hinges on collaborative efforts.

He also stresses that high labour costs, low sugar prices, and threats to farmers’ livelihoods are concerning.

He adds that the call to action aims to revive a historically significant industry amid volatility and climate issues.