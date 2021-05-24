Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|
Full Coverage

Business

Flick Anticimex fined after workers suffer acute poisoning from toxic fumigant

RNZ
December 13, 2021 9:57 am

A pest control business has been fined $250,000 after workers suffered poisoning from a hazardous substance.

Flick Anticimex Limited was sentenced on Tuesday at the Auckland District Court, under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 for exposing employees to toxic fumigants.

A WorkSafe investigation into the business uncovered serious problems with workers using Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE), including incorrect advice from the employer, and in some cases not using them at all.

Article continues after advertisement

“Practices around RPE were seriously below what they needed to be,” said WorkSafe spokesperson Api Poutasi.

Workers suffered acute methyl bromide poisoning because of the way they worked or due to ineffective RPE, Poutasi said.

“Flick Anticimex was advising workers with facial hair to use Vaseline to help the mask fit on their face.

“This is a myth which is deeply concerning in how widespread it is. Businesses and organisations must stop propagating this myth.”

Workers should have been clean-shaven because even a small amount of facial hair could prevent a proper protection with RPE, he said.

Despite a health consultant in 2019 advising the business on proper RPE care, WorkSafe found that it was standard practice for the workers not to use RPE during fumigations and no staff had been properly trained to clean and maintain their equipment.

There was also no coherent system in place that monitored employees’ exposure to toxic fumigants.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.