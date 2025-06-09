FHL appoints Vodafone Fiji CEO to Board

Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Officer Elenoa Biukoto appointed to FHL Board of Directors.

Fijian Holdings Limited (FHL) has appointed Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Officer Elenoa Biukoto to its Board of Directors.

Biukoto was nominated by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, one of FHL’s major shareholders, following the departure of former director Jone Navakamoce. His board position became vacant after the expiry of his appointment as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

A seasoned corporate leader, Biukoto brings more than two decades of experience in executive leadership, financial management and corporate governance across the telecommunications and professional services sectors.

FHL Chairman, Rokoseru Nabalarua welcomed the appointment, saying Biukoto’s extensive leadership background and financial expertise will strengthen the board and support the company’s long-term growth strategy.

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“We are pleased to welcome Ms Biukoto to the FHL Board. Her extensive leadership experience and strong financial expertise will be a valuable addition as we continue to advance FHL’s strategic objectives and create long-term value for shareholders.”

FHL says Biukoto’s appointment further strengthens the board as the company continues to focus on delivering sustainable growth and value for its shareholders.