Excitement builds for PM International Business Awards

After a hiatus of three years the excitement is building up again for the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards with major local businesses anticipating their win.

There are 13 categories for this year’s award, celebrating business innovation, resilience, and excellence as well as uplifting the country’s economy and standards in the process.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says the Awards have been a shining example of the success and resilience of local businesses.

Port Denarau Marina, one of the applicants for the Excellence in Service Award reaffirms their commitment to excellence and innovation in the maritime and yachting sector.

Chief Executive Officer Cynthia Rasch says this is their first time participating in the PMIBA which is of great significance to them.

Fiji Airways, the national airline of Fiji, is another applicant for the PMIBA.

Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says, as the National Airline, it is crucial for Fiji Airways to participate in the Awards in order to be recognized for excellence as a local business that represents Fiji around the world.

The prestigious Prime Minister’s International Business Awards event is expected to attract business leaders from around the country and the world.

The awards will be held on November 25th at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island.