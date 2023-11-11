Consultations for multi-ethnic community

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister, Charan Jeath Singh

Two consultants engaged to carry out consultation on developing a framework for multi ethnic community in the country are expected to compile and provide a report by next month.

The two consultants including former Fiji citizens Dr Rajen Prasad and Radhe Nand have carried out more than 40 consultation in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Labasa in the last two weeks.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh says the intensive and robust discussions hold excellent promise for the development of a framework tailor made for Fiji.

“We are expecting them to return to Fiji with a completed report which will form the basis of workshops with a number of communities, organizations, and individuals to fine-tune the framework.”

The primary objective is to develop a comprehensive plan to enhance the lives of minority ethnic communities in Fiji.

This will enable the soon to be established Ministry of Multi Ethnic Affairs an equitable opportunity to address the development needs of all diverse cultural communities.