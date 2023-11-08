CCoF surveillance exposes alarming market violations

Seven supermarkets in the Central Division were found to be retailing expired products following a recent Diwali market surveillance.

The Consumer Council of Fiji carried out the surveillance of 20 supermarkets, which revealed that these supermarkets were selling these expired products, in clear breach of consumer rights and consumer protection laws.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that these supermarkets sought to offload expired items during the Diwali shopping frenzy when consumers are in a rush and stores are bustling with activity.

Shandil adds this not only jeopardizes consumer health but also infringes on their right to purchase safe and properly labelled products.

She says there is no acceptable excuse for having expired products and the only deterrence which can now work is dishing out maximum fines by the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Shandil says five supermarkets were found to be selling products with broken, open or distorted packaging, attempting to dispose of such products amid the Diwali shopping frenzy.

The Council CEO says the sale of such products must be halted immediately and supermarkets are reminded to adhere to best business practices and not exploit consumers during this joyous celebration.