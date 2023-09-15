BRED Bank portfolio in billions as new branch opens

The lone European Bank in the country, BRED Bank, now has an additional branch.

The new branch was opened in Centerpoint, Nasinu, last night.

BRED Bank Chief Executive Thierry Charras-Gillot says the new branch is an expansion of the existing branch that has been serving Nasinu Township since 2017.

He says the bank has seen a boost in customer confidence over the years in both the retail and business sectors.

Charras-Gillot says more investments are in the pipeline.

“In a few months, BRED Bank, for the first time, will open a branch in Labasa for our people in Vanua Levu. Believe me, we are only getting started; there’s more to come, and it’s a testament that Bred is here to stay.”

Charras-Gillot says the bank is making this investment because of the confidence it has in the Fijian economy.

He adds that its portfolio now stands at $1.2 billion to date.

The Chief Executive believes they are moving in the right direction, and he also thanked customers and stakeholders, including the government, for having faith in their investment.