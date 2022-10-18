Russian tower block in flames as aircraft crashes

[Source: BBC]

A military aircraft has crashed in a residential area of the southern Russian town of Yeysk.

Unconfirmed footage of the aftermath of the incident showed a huge fireball engulfing a tower block.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the plane, a Su-34 bomber, was on a training flight when one of its engines caught fire.

There is no word yet of casualties, but ambulances and fire engines were seen at the scene.

The fighter pilots in the aircraft were able to eject before the crash, the ministry said.

According to a report from the pilots, who jettisoned from the plane, the reason for the crash was a fire in one of the engines during take-off.