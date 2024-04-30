Top players to battle in rapid chess

[ Source : Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Top chess players in the country will go head-to-head in the Vodafone Fiji Rapid Chess tournament in Suva this weekend.

Fiji Chess Federation General Secretary Goru Arvind says national champion Candidate Master Manoj Kumar will face stiff competition from the likes of Yash Maharaj, Taione Sikivou, Ronald Terubea, Prashnil Prakash and Rudr Prasad.

Arvind says with school holidays approaching, the tournament is a prequel to a lot more next month with chess being one of the best ways to celebrate the holiday season for both primary and secondary school students.

He adds the women’s division will also be tightly contested with Women’s Candidate Master Gloria Sukhu, Makayla Sukhu, Anisha Bari,

Cydel Terubea and Tanvi Prasad are expected to battle it out for the top spot.

The Rapid Chess tournament will be held this Saturday from 8:30 am at the University of the South Pacific Laucala Campus.