Nadal advances but Norrie beaten at Madrid Open

[Source: BBC]

Rafael Nadal is into the last 16 of the Madrid Open after a hard-fought victory over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

The Spaniard, 37, came through 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 after three hours and six minutes on court.

Five-time champion Nadal is playing on the Madrid clay for the final time, in what he expects to be the last season of his career.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadal will play 30th seed Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

But Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie is out after losing to fifth seed Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The Norwegian, who won in Barcelona last week, triumphed 6-2 6-4 and will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.

After being broken in his first service game of the match and going on to lose the first set, Norrie went a break up early in the second.

However, Ruud hit back to make it 3-3 and then broke to love to clinch the victory.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev also progressed after coming from a set down to beat America’s Sebastian Korda 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Italian top seed Jannik Sinner is in action on Tuesday evening. The Australian Open champion faces Pavel Kotov of Russia as he continues his bid for a fourth title in 2024.