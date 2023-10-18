[Source: Reuters]

Jordan’s King Abdullah warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan.

Adding that the humanitarian situation must to be dealt with inside Gaza and the West Bank.

“That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground.

No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt,” King Abdullah said at a news conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.