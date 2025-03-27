Hundreds stage Gaza protest against Hamas after conflict resumes

[Source: Reuters]

Hundreds of Palestinians have protested in northern Gaza to demand an end to war, chanting “Hamas out,” social media posts showed, in a rare public show of opposition to the militant group that sparked the latest war with its October 7, 2023 raid on Israel.

Northern Gaza has been one of the most devastated areas of Gaza. Most buildings in the densely populated area have been reduced to rubble and much of the population has moved several times to escape the conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to say the protest showed Israel’s decision to renew its offensive was working in Gaza, where Hamas police – the group’s enforcers – have once again disappeared after emerging during a ceasefire.

Article continues after advertisement

“Out, out, out, Hamas get out,” chanted those seen in one of the posts published on X, apparently from the Beit Lahiya region of Gaza, on Tuesday. It showed people marching down a dusty street between war-damaged buildings.

“It was a spontaneous rally against the war because people are tired and they have no place to go,” said one witness, who spoke on condition that his name not be used for fear of retribution.

“Many chanted slogans against Hamas, not all people but many, saying ‘Out Hamas’. People are exhausted and no one should blame them,” he said.

The posts began circulating widely late on Tuesday. Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video by buildings, utility poles and road layout that matches satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date of the video.

However, several videos and photographs shared on social media showed protests in the area on March 25.

Social media activists circulated a video they said was of a protest by hundreds of people in Shejaia, a suburb of Gaza City, on Wednesday calling for the dismissal of Hamas, indicating the anti-Hamas protests may be spreading. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim said people had the right to protest at the suffering inflicted by the war but he denounced what he said were “suspicious political agendas” exploiting the situation.

“Where are they from, what is happening in the West Bank?” he said. “Why don’t they protest against the aggression there or allow people to take to the streets to denounce this aggression?”

The comments, reflecting tensions among Palestinian factions over the future of Gaza, came several hours after the rival Fatah movement called on Hamas to “respond to the call of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip”.

Fatah leads the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.