China avoids climate change discussion despite extreme weather

[Source: Reuters]

Record heat and historic floods in China this summer have failed to ignite domestic public debate about how the world’s top carbon polluter can mitigate climate change, leaving campaigners frustrated at an opportunity missed.

While state media and officials have said in the past that climate change makes China more vulnerable to extreme weather, few have made the connection this year, and have been even more reluctant to link it to China’s own emissions – now around a third of the global total and rising.

There was no major spike in searches for climate change in recent weeks on either the popular Weibo microblog platform or China’s biggest search engine, Baidu, according to their official search indexes. That’s despite widespread discussion about severe weather, in which at least 33 people died in Beijing alone.

Article continues after advertisement

Several residents in Beijing and flooded areas in surrounding Hebei province said that they were aware of changing climate trends, but were reluctant to say more.

A Baidu search for the question “should China be more responsible for climate change?”, or variations of it, did not produce any articles critical of China’s climate policy in the first few dozen results.

Instead, the results, many from state media outlets, focused on China’s leadership in the fight against climate change and calls for developed countries to take more responsibility.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story, but government spokespeople have long defended China’s record on climate change and press freedom.

In developed countries, environment campaigners are also anxious as governments, seeking to be re-elected, have lowered climate ambitions in response to a backlash from those resistant to the life-style changes needed to curb emissions.