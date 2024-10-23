Brazil's Lula stable after head injury

[Source: Reuters]

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent new medical exams, which showed his condition is stable in comparison to previous assessments following a weekend head injury, his doctors said.

According to doctors Roberto Kalil and Ana Helena Germoglio, a new control exam will be made in 72 hours.

They added that Lula is able to maintain his standard work routine.

Lula’s fall at home on Saturday caused “great” trauma to the back of his head, requiring stitches and resulting in a “small brain hemorrhage”, Kalil had previously said.