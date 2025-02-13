Belarus releases 3 people, including an American and a jailed journalist

[ Source: AP ]

Belarus has released three people, including an American and a journalist, who had been detained for more than three years, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

The name of the American and the alleged offense for which the person was held were not disclosed by the White House. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty identified one of those freed as one of its journalists, Andrey Kuznechyk, who was arrested in 2021 near his home in Minsk as authorities there launched a multipronged crackdown on the country’s independent media.

“This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President Trump,”

Article continues after advertisement

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President Stephen Capus said in a statement that also thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Lithuanian government.