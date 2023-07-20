Weightlifting Fiji seeks support

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder is calling for more financial support to help send his lifters for more international exposure.

A team had just arrived on Tuesday from the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in India with two gleaming gold medals, one silver, and two bronze.

Elder says the interest is overwhelming and the lifters have proven they’re capable of earning medals in international meets.

He says they just need a little financial support.

“Pretty busy schedule, previously we’ve had busy schedule but unfortunately we haven’t had the financial assistance to take us to those places.”

Elder adds they were fortunate to participate this time as they were backed by the Australian government.

“We are happy that the Australian government has come in and I guess after this our government may look our way and give us some assistance. This team here has won medals in the last three Commonwealth Games.”

Elder says the team will continue to prepare for their upcoming tournaments including the Pacific Games.