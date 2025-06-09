Budget cuts end insurance welfare support 

[File Photo]

The Insurance Scheme for social welfare recipients will cease from August 1 after no funding was allocated for its continuation in the 2026-2027 National Budget.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection states the scheme, administered by the Ministry of Finance will end at the start of the new financial year.

The scheme provided one-off financial assistance to eligible social welfare recipients for funeral support, fire compensation and accident-related claims.

The Ministry says while the insurance scheme will no longer continue, assistance in these areas will still be provided through existing government programmes and relevant agencies.

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It states that the government remains committed to supporting vulnerable individuals and families through programs including the Family Assistance Scheme, Child Protection Allowance, Disability Allowance Scheme, Social Pension Scheme, Transport Assistance Programme and the Allowance for Rural Pregnant Mothers.

The Ministry said it would continue to review the effectiveness and sustainability of social protection programs.

It adds that the Insurance Scheme for social welfare recipients may be reconsidered in future policy and budget discussions, with any changes to be communicated to the public.