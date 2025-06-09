Fatal assault lands man in jail

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment for the manslaughter of Zain Kaiyum in Nasinu.

Daniel O’Brien Lal pleaded guilty to manslaughter by recklessness over the fatal assault in May 2023.

He was charged alongside three other men. The remaining accused have pleaded not guilty and will face trial.

The High Court heard Lal and others assaulted the victim after a packet of crystals was allegedly stolen.

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The court heard the victim was taken from his home and assaulted at several locations in Makoi and Nasinu.

Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu said Lal repeatedly assaulted the victim, including punching him, kicking his head with a boot and humiliating him by removing his clothes.

The victim was later taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on July 2 2023.

A post-mortem found he died from severe head injuries and complications caused by the assault.

Justice Bulamainaivalu said the offending involved prolonged violence, no provocation and caused serious harm to the victim and his family.

The court set a starting sentence of seven years imprisonment, which was increased by three years due to aggravating factors.

The sentence was later reduced after considering Lal’s guilty plea, cooperation with police, remorse, personal circumstances and time spent on remand.

He will not be eligible for parole for six years.

Lal has 30 days to appeal the decision at the Fiji Court of Appeal.