Tiny Pacific island nation Nauru reclaims traditional name 'Naoero'

[Source: Reuters]

The Pacific island nation of Nauru has officially changed its name to the Republic of ​Naoero, reverting to its traditional designation in a move it said was aimed at strengthening national identity and cultural heritage.

Nauru’s parliament passed a constitutional amendment in May to ​rename the country, initially planning a national referendum. ​However, President David Adeang said in a social ⁠media post late on Wednesday that the referendum plans ​have been dropped.

“The decision not to pursue a referendum ​was reached after thoughtful deliberation that Naoero is not a new name seeking acceptance by the people,” Adeang said.

“It is already ​the identity of the people, is on the ​national coat of arms, and spoken in the community; and importantly ‌is ⁠allowed by the constitution.”

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The abbreviated name will be “Naoero”, while citizens will be referred to as “dei-Naoero”.

European colonisers changed the country’s name to Nauru after finding it difficult to ​pronounce the island’s ​native name ⁠Naoero.

The nation is the world’s third-smallest after Vatican City and Monaco, with ​a population of about 12,000.

Adeang said the ​decision was ⁠not about politics but about identity, heritage, and “preserving the legacy of our ancestors and strengthening the future of ⁠our ​children.”

The government has formally notified international ​organisations and countries of the change, with the transition process already underway.