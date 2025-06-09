MSAF investigates vessel failure

MSAF says it will look into the incident further. {PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will investigate the vessel engine failure that left six health workers and a boat operator stranded at sea before they were safely rescued.

MSAF says the incident reitarates the need for everyone using sea transport to follow maritime safety requirements.

The Authority says it will work with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Ministry of Education to improve safety awareness among communities and frontline workers.

MSAF joins the nation in thanking those involved in the rescue and keeping the seven individuals and their families in its thoughts and prayers.

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It also thanked the crew of the Lomaiviti Princess 12 and all agencies involved in the search and rescue operation for their quick response.

MSAF says it will look into the incident further.