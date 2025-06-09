France wildfires trigger safety check

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says all Fijian households contacted in and around Bordeaux remain safe as authorities continue monitoring the wildfire situation affecting parts of southwestern France.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Ilaitia Tamata has received an update from the President of the Fiji Rugby Players Association in France and former Fiji Rugby representative, Jone Daunivucu, who has been liaising directly with members of the Fijian community in the affected areas.

The Ministry says based on the latest information available, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to their homes.

It says while the wildfires continue to advance towards the city, French authorities have not issued evacuation orders for Bordeaux residents at this stage.

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Some members of the Fijian community living in other parts of southwestern France, including La Rochelle and Brive, have experienced disruptions from heavy smoke associated with the fires.

The Ministry says although these areas have not been directly affected by the wildfires, poor air quality has impacted daily activities, with some residents temporarily unable to return to work.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka says the government stands in solidarity with the people of France during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives have been affected by these devastating wildfires. We are relieved that, at this stage, all Fijian nationals who have been contacted are safe. We remain deeply concerned about the evolving situation and pray for the safety of all emergency responders, affected families and communities across France.”

Ditoka is also encouraging Fijian nationals in the affected regions to remain vigilant, follow the advice and instructions of French authorities, and stay in contact with Fiji’s Permanent Mission in Geneva should they require consular assistance.