Sinner extends unbeaten run with ATP Finals win over Shelton

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner extended his indoor hardcourt winning streak to 29 matches with a 6-3 7-6(3) victory over American Ben Shelton in their dead rubber round-robin match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Friday.

There was a relaxed atmosphere in the Inalpi Arena as the Italian had already secured top spot in the Bjorn Borg Group and a semi-final against Alex de Minaur on Saturday, while Shelton had been eliminated after losing his two previous matches.

Shelton was broken in the opening and closing games of the first set, unable to take advantage of a break point at 2-1 down while Sinner was always capable of pulling out an ace at the crucial time, hitting two in that fourth game to hold serve.

The American put up more fight in the second set, serving to love on three occasions, rescuing a match point at 5-4 down and forcing Sinner into a tiebreak for the first time in the last two editions of the season-ending championships, before the Italian sealed the win.

Shelton, making his ATP Finals debut, suffered defeats to two-times winner Alexander Zverev and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime who meet later on Friday in a winner-takes-all clash, with a place in the semi-finals against Carlos Alcaraz up for grabs.

Sinner’s chances of ending the year as world number one evaporated on Thursday when Carlos Alcaraz completed a clean sweep in the Jimmy Connors Group with a win over Lorenzo Musetti, leaving little at stake against Shelton apart from his unbeaten run.

Before Sinner and Shelton emerged, Alcaraz was presented on court with the ATP year-end world number one trophy, which the Italian won last year, and the pair may yet do battle one last time in 2025 in Sunday’s final.

