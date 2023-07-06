Problems mount for Wimbledon, but Djokovic and Swiatek serene

[Source: Reuters]

Climate change protesters and yet more rain snagged Wimbledon but while security and scheduling headaches intensified for the organisers reigning men’s champion Novak Djokovic moved serenely through to the third round.

Djokovic bagged his 350th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5 defeat of Australia’s Jordan Thompson and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek also cruised into the third round.

But elsewhere the picture was more chaotic as hopes of completing an astonishing 87 singles matches, after Tuesday’s near wash-out, became impossible after heavy rain showers interrupted the early part of the day.

A total of 21 matches were cancelled and by the end of the day, 10 men’s and seven women’s first round matches were either yet to even start or were unfinished.

While Djokovic and Swiatek are sitting comfortably in the third round, the likes of Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the men’s 19th seed, and women’s 16th seed Karolina Muchova are yet to even strike a ball in anger.