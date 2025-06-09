Nadal receives the AS Legend Award

[Source: Solid Rafael Nadal/Facebook]

Rafael Nadal received the AS Legend Award, honouring the 22-time tennis Grand Slam champion’s career at the AS Sports Awards in Madrid.

Nadal was amongst a host of sporting stars at the annual awards evening organised by the Spanish publication AS.

Other winners included seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, Indy 500 winner Alex Palou, with footballers past and present Raphael Varane, Jesus Navas, Fernando Torres and Raul receiving career achievement awards.

2016 Rio Olympics badminton champion Carolina Marin, meanwhile, received the Sport in Positive Award.

