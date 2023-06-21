Alcaraz made to sweat on Queen's Club debut

Carlos Alcaraz secured a hard-fought 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) win over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech on his Queen’s Club debut, bouncing back from a disappointing French Open.

The Spaniard, who will be one of the main contenders at the Queen’s grasscourt tournament and Wimbledon next month, survived a wobble in the third set and then won the tiebreak.

Rinderknech, ranked 87th, came in as a lucky loser after the withdrawal of compatriot Arthur Fils and put up a memorable fight to make the Spaniard sweat in the first-round clash.

The 20-year-old, who slipped to world number two after suffering cramps during his semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, will try to reclaim top spot even though he is playing in only his third career grasscourt tournament.