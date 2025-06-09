Tagivetaua and Tuwai to be promoted by Drua

Kavaia Tagivetaua and Isoa Tuwai

Fijian Drua development players, Isoa Tuwai and Kavaia Tagivetaua will be promoted according to the franchise boss, Mark Evans.

Tuwai who featured a few times for the Drua in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this season and Flying Fijians extended squad member, Tagivetaua, are still under development contracts.

However, Evans revealed that the pair will be promoted, meaning they are going to join the main squad.

Evans says Tagivetaua and Tuwai are not the only development players that will have their contracts upgraded as the Drua will reveal another three rookies.

The Drua CEO also says that another three players outside their setup are expected to be announced soon as new signings which will bring the total to five after sevens star Joji Nasova and Flying Fijians lock, Temo Mayanavanua were confirmed a few weeks ago.

He also says about 10 players are leaving the Drua, and eight new signings including five promotions will be announced soon.

“So it’s probably five boys who are coming up from development, they’ll be in the top squad of 37 or 38, we’ve announced two, we’ll probably announce three more, something like that.”

Some insiders say that players like former Suva center now based in Australia Iosefo Namoce, USA’s Major League Rugby winger, Paula Balekana and former Melbourne Rebels lock Angelo Smith are being eyed by the Drua for 2026.

