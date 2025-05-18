Brumbies back on top after beating Reds

[Source: ACT Brumbies/ Facebook]

The ACT Brumbies are back on top of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder after a hard-fought 24-14 win over rivals Queensland Reds in Canberra, but the victory may have come at a cost.

Captain Allan Alaalatoa was forced off with a calf injury that will need further scans, casting doubt over his availability for the final round clash against the Crusaders.

The Brumbies have a bye next week.

Despite limited possession and territory, the Brumbies defended fiercely, forcing 12 turnovers in a gritty first half.

Alaalatoa crossed for his seventh try of the season to cancel out an early Reds score from Tim Ryan, who was set up by Tate McDermott.

A yellow card to Hunter Paisami opened the door for the Brumbies, who added two quick tries through Andy Muirhead and Tom Wright to take a 21-7 lead.

The Reds struck back via Josh Nasser, but handling errors in crucial moments cost them dearly.

A late Ryan Lonergan penalty sealed the win for the hosts, while the Reds now risk slipping out of the top four with two home games left.

