Alleged player in 2.6 tonne cocaine case fronts court

A Nadi businessman accused of involvement in Fiji’s largest cocaine seizure has appeared in court.

Anand Kumar appeared before the Tavua Magistrates’ Court today facing charges of unlawful importation and possession of illicit drugs, along with possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Police allege Kumar worked with others between November 2025 and January 2026 to facilitate the importation of more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized at Vatia Wharf in Tavua earlier this year.

Magistrate Timoci Qalinauci transferred the matter to the Ba High Court, with the case to be recalled on June 22.