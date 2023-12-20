Young does it for mom

Heleina Young

Joining the Fijiana 7s team was a hard yet special decision for Heleina Young.

Returning to her roots, the former Queensland Reds star is driven by her late mother’s inspiration, making her commitment to the squad challenging and meaningful.

Young is certain that her mother would be the happiest to witness her transition from the XVs to the 7s program.

“My mom would absolutely love for me to take this opportunity so I am not letting go off it.”

Despite the hurdles in her homecoming, the young lass from Kadavu remains resolute in fulfilling her family’s aspirations.

“My main factor, the biggest push for me. I am doing this for my family and for myself.”

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s side has been undergoing rigorous training as they prepare for the next leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Perth on January 26th to the 28th.