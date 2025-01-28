Sahayam, Anare return to home club

[ FilePhoto ]

Labasa FC is bringing back familiar faces as they strengthen their squad for the 2025 season.

Midfielder Edwin Sahayam is set to return to his hometown team, reuniting with the Babasiga Lions.

Joining him is Ratu Apenisa Anare, who returns to Labasa after a decade.

Anare, who made a name for himself with Labasa before moving to Ba FC then to Nasinu FC, brings valuable experience.

Labasa has also secured defender Sumeet Krishna from Taveuni FC.

This Saturday they’ll play in the 2025 Champion vs Champion series where they’ll host Rewa at Subrail Park.

In the absence of head coach Ravneel Pratap, who stepped aside due to personal commitments, assistant coach Alvin Chand and youth coach Mohammed Imran are leading the team’s training sessions.

Labasa will play Rewa at 1.30pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji 2.