From Ireland with love

A short visit to Fiji a few years ago captured the heart of an Irishman and he fell in love with the culture and of course rugby.

Eoin Egan from Ireland is one of the hundreds of Fijian fans in France for the Rugby World Cup.

Egan was in Fiji for some community work in 2016 and watched the Fiji Water Flying Fijians games against Wales and Georgia in Bordeaux.

He also traveled to Saint Etienne for the second pool game with Australia.

The ardent Fiji fan says he will be cheering again for the Waisea Nayacalevu-captained side on Monday.

“I spent three weeks in your country, a memory that I will never forget. Because of that, I’m out here in France, I was at the Wales and Australia games, I will be at the Portugal game too next week, hopefully, watch the quarter-finals maybe the semi-finals, who knows, ‘Toso Viti Toso.”

Hundreds of Fijians are again expected to be in Toulouse on Monday for the national team’s final pool game.

Fiji faces Portugal at 7 a.m. on Monday.