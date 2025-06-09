Wallabies name 36-Man squad for Fiji test

From left: Rob Valetini, Filipo Daugunu, and Langi Gleeson.

The Wallabies’ lineup for their opening Test against Fiji includes players with strong Fijian ties, as Rob Valetini, Filipo Daugunu, and Langi Gleeson, all of Fijian heritage, have been confirmed in the squad.

The squad features a robust composition of 20 forwards and 16 backs.

Among the selected players, Western Force back rower Nick Champion de Crespigny and ACT Brumbies winger Corey Toole stand out as the only two uncapped individuals earning a call-up.

NSW Waratahs hooker David Porecki returns to the national setup for the first time since captaining the team at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Another familiar leader, Will Skelton, currently based overseas, is the sole international player included in the 36-man roster.

Darcy Swain also secures a recall to the Wallabies squad, rewarded for his consistently strong performances for the Western Force throughout the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Meanwhile, the most-capped Wallaby, James Slipper, remains on track for a remarkable appearance in back-to-back Lions Series.

The backline, for the most part, retains continuity from those who proudly wore the gold jersey in 2024.

Due to scheduling complexities surrounding the broader Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Series, certain Perth-based players – specifically De Crespigny, Dylan Pietsch, Tom Robertson, Swain, and Nic White – will initially remain on the west coast.

They will prepare for the Western Force’s match against the Lions on Saturday, July 28, before joining the main Wallabies squad in Newcastle.

During their brief absence, seven additional players will be temporarily added to the wider group as the Wallabies fine-tune their preparations for the Fiji Test.

The highly anticipated clash will take place in Newcastle on July 6th.

