Tietjens picks Fletcher for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

The Ambassador All Stars team for the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s is now complete after the selection of its 14th and final member.

Legendary coach Sir Gordon Tietjens was the last Coral Coast 7s Ambassador to have his pick and he has gone for New Zealander Fletcher Carpenter, an emerging talent in the game of 7s.

Tietjens picks Fletcher for his exciting potential and his speed, outstanding peripheral vision as key traits as to why he thinks he will be a great addition to the All Stars team.

The youngster will team up with the likes of household names in South Africa’s Kyle Brown, Olympic gold medallist Semi Kunatani and Kenya star Billy Odhiambo.

Other Coral Coast 7s Ambassadors Rupeni Caucau, Karl Te Nana, DJ Forbes, Ben Gollings,David Campese, Viliame Satala, Lote Tuqiri, Bryan Habana, George Gregan, and Dan Norton have selected their players.

Rico Syme, Kyle Liebenberg,Andrew Samuels,Woody Gollings, Viliame Satala Junior, Renata Roberts Tenana, Aisake Peni,Sairusi Vunisa, Gaspard Lalli and Jarell Luafalealo make up the rest of the All Stars team.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on January 18th to 20th.