Skipper Cup champs fall at home

Defending Skipper Cup champions Nadi failed to defend their home turf after going down to Naitasiri 16-14 at Prince Charles Park.

It was the same 2022 Skipper Cup final score but only this time Naitasiri came out victorious.

RafaeleTunidau scored the first points with a penalty for Nadi in the 10th minute followed by another one in the 15th.

Article continues after advertisement

Naitasiri prop Solomone Navuso was sent off for a late hit on Tunidau just two minutes later but Etonia Rokotuisawa managed to get the highlanders on the board with a penalty.

Flanker Tomasi Naiduki put Naitasiri in the lead for the first time when he crashed over close to the post for a try.

However, Nadi flanker Simione Nawai had the home fans on their feet when he finished off a 70 meters effort which also involved Olympic gold medalist Semi Kunatani.

Nadi was leading 14-10 at the break but Rokotuisawa closed the gap for Naitasiri with a penalty just three minutes into the second spell.

The Naitasiri fullback nailed his third penalty in the 68th minute to put his side in front 16-14

Nadi only had themselves with a few handling errors in the last 10 minutes.

In other results, Tailevu defeated Macuata 25-20 and Nadroga beat Namosi 26-10.