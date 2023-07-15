Selection headache for Raiwalui

Simon Raiwalui.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is up for a selection headache with 39 solid squad members vying for a place in the match-day squad ahead of the Punjas Pacific Battle.

The players have highlighted the intense competition within the squad, signalling their determination to make the final team.

Coach Raiwalui says this augurs well for them as they have talent all across the pitch.

“At the moment, we’ve got 39 great players who are all competing. We have a lot of talent coming together and it’s a good position to be in. You’d rather have a lot of talent; it makes selection hard but it’s going to be a good team.”

Raiwalui is also satisfied with the team’s progress and is impressed with the player’s dedication in training.

The Flying Fijians has approximately one week left to prepare for the match against Ikale Tonga at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match will kick-off on Saturday at 3pm and you can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.