Second Farebrother challenge for Rewa

[Source: Rewa Rugby]

Rewa is ready to take on the challenge when they meet Nadroga for the Inkk Farebrother Trophy this Saturday.

If the stallions win against Rewa, Nadroga ends the season with the Inkk Farebrother trophy locked away for the year.

In a season that has provided plenty of drama on the field, powerhouse Nadroga has home advantage and will take on underdog Rewa in their stronghold at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Nadroga’s round 14 clash is an away game against Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou.

If Rewa wins the challenge, Naitasiri will get another shot as the Highlanders will be hosted at Burebasaga ground in the last round-robin match next weekend.

Looking at this week’s Skipper Cup matches, Nadi hosts Namosi at Prince Charles Park, Northland meets Suva at Gatward Park in Korovou while Naitasiri faces Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.